Demi Lovato lost her ''joy'' for music because of the ''hustle of the music industry''.

The 'Confident' hitmaker has confessed she went through a period where she felt ''miserable'' about her career because of all the pressures in the showbiz world, and now she wants to make sure her music career just focuses on her music and message - rather than on the way she looks.

She said: ''I want a career that has nothing to do with my body. I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message. And I want a long-lasting career that I don't have to change myself for. Music brought me so much joy when I was younger and I lost that joy throughout the hustle and bustle of the music industry. I got miserable. And I don't ever want it to be like that again. That's what I want.''

And the 27-year-old singer has confessed her body image used to be so bad that she would make someone watch her and stop her from binging the night before a photoshoot so she didn't eat too much.

She added: ''I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn't binge or eat and be swollen the next day. It's just a totally different world now. I don't prepare for photo shoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast.''

And Demi admits lockdown - owing to the coronavirus pandemic - has allowed her to be more in tune with her emotions and be open to crying.

She told Bustle: ''Before quarantine, it was very difficult for me to cry. I had programmed the thought into my head when I was 16 that I'm only going to cry if people pay me to. I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I've had or the adversities or traumas that I've faced. I think my ability to be vulnerable and be more intimate with people has really heightened.''