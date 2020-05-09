Demi Lovato is ''really happy'' with Max Ehrich.

The 'Confident' singer has gushed over her boyfriend, who she appeared alongside in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new quarantine song, 'Stuck With U'.

Sharing a video clip from the video of her kissing her boyfriend, she wrote on Instagram: ''Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu (sic)''

Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted she is ''really used'' to self-isolation because of her time in rehab.

She said: ''What's funny is, one, I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them. And I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognised, things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy, so I stay home anyways. I'm a homebody. I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment. I was like, 'This just feels like rehab.' You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is luxurious.''

However, the 27-year-old singer admits she doesn't find it easy to work at home and much prefers being in the studio.

She added: ''I don't really do well working from home. If I'm home, I want to relax. I want to spend time with whoever I'm with, and my dogs. I just do better in the studio. I do better on set.

''I haven't created much while I've been quarantining, but I have been doing a lot of growth and that's journaling, meditating, guided prayers, church services from my phone, things like that.''