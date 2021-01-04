Demi Lovato's manager Scooter Braun has confirmed the singer is back in the studio.

The 39-year-old record executive took to Twitter to announce that his client is hard at work on new music.

He wrote: "Demi is in the studio", with the eyes emoji.

Last month, Demi revealed she was: “Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain’t you BYE. (sic)"

The 28-year-old singer's last studio album was 2017's 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

However, she has released a series of singles since, including 2018's 'Sober' and this year's 'Anyone', 'I Love Me', 'Still Have Me' and 'Commander in Chief'.

Demi also recently appeared on All Time Low's new cut of 'Monsters' with blackbear.

The pop punk band teamed up with their "long time friend" on a new version of the track from their acclaimed LP, 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth said: “Demi’s been a friend for a long time and we’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world."

The collaboration had been teased by both Demi and Alex and co on social media, with the 'Confident' singer sharing a picture of her cartoon self as a teaser from the lyric video for the track, which dropped alongside the song.

Alex revealed he waited a decade to finally get Demi to collaborate with the 'Lost In Stereo' hitmakers.

He tweeted: “Let’s goooooo!! Celebrating this song by getting another REAL one to absolutely shred it with us feels v v nice. A collab ten years in the making. Big @ddlovato (sic)"

Demi also teamed up with Sam Smith on 'I'm Ready' and Marshmello on 'OK Not to Be OK'.