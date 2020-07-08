Demi Lovato has been ''crying'' more during lockdown.

The 27-year-old singer has revealed it used to be ''very difficult'' for her to let her emotions out through tears, but amid the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Demi has been ''allowing'' herself to ''feel the pain'' of previous adversity she has faced, and now knows how to be more ''vulnerable''.

She explained: ''Before quarantine, it was very difficult for me to cry. I had programmed the thought into my head when I was 16 that I'm only going to cry if people pay me to.

''[I] started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I've had or the adversities or traumas that I've faced. I think my ability to be vulnerable and be more intimate with people has really heightened.''

Demi says she chose to work on herself because she had ''time'' during the global health crisis, and has found the experience ''beautiful''.

Speaking during an interview with Bustle magazine, she said: ''It's very common for people to only really work on themselves when crisis happens or when they notice that they're slipping into old patterns or behaviours. So to be able to walk into this experience without a personal crisis and just be like, I can do the work on myself now because I have the time ... It was a beautiful thing.

''I was given this opportunity. And I was like, I'm going to adapt. I'm going to shift to this. I'm going to learn from it.''

Despite only just learning how to cry, the 'Anyone' singer has battled with her mental health in the past, and recently insisted it is a ''sign of strength'' to seek help from a professional.

Whilst promoting The Mental Health Fund, she said: ''It's so important that people have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don't know where to turn or who to talk to. You're afraid that these thoughts you're having are too dark, and you need guidance. That's where this comes in. It can provide help to people who are struggling. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is.''