Demi Lovato is ''a little embarrassed'' by some of her past mistakes.

The 28-year-old singer has confessed that whilst she isn't ''ashamed'' of her past - which has included battles with substance abuse and mental health - she does feel ''embarrassed'' by some of her actions.

When asked if she's ashamed of her mental health battle during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', she said: ''[I'm] not necessarily ashamed. Maybe just a little embarrassed that I've gone through some of the things or made some of the choices that I've made.

''And I think that's natural for anybody that's you know, made mistakes in their mental illnesses. But I also know that a part of getting rid of the stigma is spreading the awareness and talking about it.''

Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018 when she relapsed after six years of sobriety, and recently said she's ''grateful'' for every day now that she's turned her life around.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Grateful for every day I have on this earth. This year hasn't been easy for any of us. It's been a time to reflect, to heal, to grow, to educate, and to spread love... (sic)''

The 'Anyone' hitmaker - who got engaged to Max Ehrich in June - also recently called 2020 her year of ''growth'', as she admitted she wants to ''leave the world a better place'' than when she was born.

She said: ''Nobody's had a perfect 2020. Far from it. What we all need to realize, though, is that it's OK for things not to be OK sometimes. Personally, I've experienced extreme highs and lows. I met my fiancé in March and I fell in love with him ... But I've also lost several people this year, which was tough.

''I want to continue to strive to be a better person. I want to inspire people in many different ways to do the same. Above all, I want to leave the world a better place than when I got here. There are a lot of things that need to be done before that, but together I believe we can make it happen. You just need to be a little bit hopeful.''