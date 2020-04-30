Demi Lovato has learned to ''fully let go'' of people she has ''negative experiences'' with.

The 27-year-old singer admits she used to believe she needed to ''mend'' any of her interactions that ended ''negatively'', but has since realised it isn't ''healthy'' to keep people in her life if they are ''toxic''.

Demi says the change in mentality is also the reason she is no longer friends with any of her former partners, as she believes they are exes ''for a reason'' and doesn't need them in her life.

Speaking to Jameela Jamil on her 'I Weigh' podcast, she said: ''I kind of used to have this mentality that if I had a negative experience with someone, I always needed to mend it or I always needed to make things right. The fact of the matter is, I'm not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realise that that wasn't healthy either.

''Now that I've been able to fully let go of people, you know, that is another thing that I had to learn when it comes to cutting toxic people out of your life - if they're an ex, it's for a reason.''

Demi's comments come after she recently claimed she is ''not friends'' with her former 'Barney and Friends' co-star Selena Gomez, despite them previously being fairly close.

She said: ''When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so it felt ... I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.''

The 'Anyone' hitmaker also said the only Disney Channel star she still keeps in touch with is Miley Cyrus, despite having starred in the 'Camp Rock' movies alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Demi - who previously dated Joe Jonas, and is now believed to be romancing Max Ehrich - added: ''I talk to Miley [Cyrus]. She's awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.''