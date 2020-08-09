Demi Lovato is ''falling more and more in love'' with Max Ehrich ''every day''.

The 27-year-old singer announced last month she is engaged to the actor, and as they celebrated their five-month anniversary on social media over the weekend, they each posted glowing social media tributes to mark the occasion.

Posting pictures of the pair enjoying a sweet kiss, the 'Anyone' wrote: ''Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey (sic)''

Whilst Max responded in the comments: ''more and more every moment baby. thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. Cheers to forever and then some (sic)''

Max also shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, where he wrote: ''i love u baby happy anniversary (sic)''

The couple are no strangers to gushing over one another on social media, and sources recently said it was ''love at first sight'' when they met five months ago.

An insider revealed: ''The minute they met each other, it was love at first sight. They got to know each other really well. They had talked about getting engaged, but Max kept the proposal a surprise.

''Demi got teary-eyed a few times. She couldn't stop staring at her ring. You could tell it was both exciting and overwhelming for her.''

And Max, 29, is also said to be hugely supportive of Demi's ongoing recovery following her near-fatal overdose two years ago.

The source explained: ''Max is supportive of her recovery. Her family and friends are happy for her.''

Whilst another insider said: ''Since Demi started seeing Max, it's been obvious she is loving life. He is a great guy, and it's amazing to see her this happy.''