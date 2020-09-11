Demi Lovato is ''grateful'' she's still alive thanks to the support of people around her.

The 28-year-old pop star has always spoken candidly about her mental health struggles and she admitted she could ''easily'' have been amongst those who have tragically taken their own lives if it weren't for the help she's been able to access.

Speaking on World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday (10.09.20), Demi told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: ''I've dealt with depression and suicidal ideation since I was seven years old, and that's something that I've been very vocal about. I've talked about it for years. And so today, I don't take it lightly.

''I easily could have been someone that wasn't having this interview today.

''So, I'm grateful that I've had the support and the team around me to help me get through this time.''

Demi acknowledged people can reach ''very, very dark'' places with their mental health but insisted they shouldn't look for a ''permanent solution'' to end the low feelings and should focus on the ''hope'' of the sadness eventually going away.

She added: ''And what I just want everyone else to know is that I've been there and you can get past it too.

''It can be very, very dark, but we have to remember that we can't seek permanent solutions for temporary problems, because life ebbs and flows. And just as happiness can be fleeting, sadness as well.

''So, we have to hold onto that hope, and we have to just keep fighting and powering through...

''If I can make it through the day, you can make it through the day too. We're in this together, and I got you, and it will be okay.''

The brunette beauty has teamed up with Marshmello on new single 'OK Not To Be OK', which follows her self-love single 'I Love Me' from March this year and Demi admitted the release of her ''purpose-driven'' songs has been intentional in a way to offer hope and support to other people.

She said: ''I feel like it is the touchstone of what I'm about to embark on, being a very purpose-driven journey, and especially with my music.

''So, it's great that I get to start it out light, and that I get to start it out in a way where I'm giving hope to people, by saying, you know what? We're not all doing great right now, and that's okay, and you're not alone.''