Demi Lovato is thinking of eloping with her fiancé Max Ehrich.

The 28-year-old singer has been engaged to Max since July, and has said she's been considering heading off to a remote location to marry him in secret, but hasn't come to a decision yet because she would also love to have a ''celebration'' with her friends and family.

She said: ''On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration.''

If Demi and Max, 29, do decide to have a big wedding they'll have to wait until the coronavirus pandemic is over, so the 'Anyone' singer is also considering marrying Max in private before hosting a second ceremony in the future.

She added: ''But I can't do that until the pandemic's over because it's not safe. It's like, do we do that [elope] in the meantime and do that [a big wedding ceremony] later? It's all this planning.''

The 'OK Not To Be OK' hitmaker also confessed she's already ''started looking'' at potential wedding dresses, and said her dream gown is ''definitely not'' a traditional white ensemble.

Speaking to 'Popcrush Nights', she said: ''I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress.''

Meanwhile, Demi recently said she feels ''really blessed'' to have found love with Max, whom she began dating in March just before lockdown began.

She explained: ''We were able to share this time together that we wouldn't have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that, you know, you can't really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks deal. And it really made that. So I'm really, I'm really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.''