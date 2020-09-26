Demi Lovato definitely made Max Ehrich ''aware their relationship was over'' when they split recently.

It was reported this week that the 28-year-old singer had called off her engagement to the 'Young and the Restless' star just two months after he popped the question, but on Saturday (26.09.20), Max took to social media to claim he only found out about the status of his relationship through reading news articles.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid ... While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people (sic)''

And in response, a source close to Demi has insisted Max was definitely ''made aware'' of their split before the news was made public.

They told People magazine: ''Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.''

Demi is yet to publicly comment on the news, but it was reported this week that she felt the 29-year-old actor had proposed to her for ''attention''.

An insider claimed: ''She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions ... There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to.''

Whilst another source added: ''She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy ... She feels he proposed to get attention.''

And a third source explained: ''Things started going downhill [when he said he was flying out to Atlanta for work]. They were arguing a lot and Demi didn't want him to go without her ... There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head.''

It was previously claimed it was a ''tough decision'' for both Demi and Max to end their engagement.

An insider said recently: ''It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.''