Demi Lovato has gushed about her love for boyfriend Max Ehrich.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a selection of pictures of herself and 'Walk Ride Rodeo' actor Max, in celebration of his 29th birthday on Wednesday (24.06.20) and Demi revealed she feels ''unconditionally loved and accepted'' by him.

She wrote: ''BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick:

''Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F**K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together.. here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich (sic).''

Max replied: ''I love you infinitely baby.''

The actor later posted a picture of him and Demi kissing and wrote: ''blessed birthday, thanks for all the love.''

Max and Demi's relationship was first revealed in March when Demi - who previously dated model Austin Wilson - accidentally crashed his Instagram Live session.

And sources later revealed that the pair had decided to quarantine together at Demi's house during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An insider said in March: ''Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well.

''Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party. He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads.''