Demi Lovato felt compelled to hit the studio to channel her "anger" after Donald Trump supporters rioted in Washington D.C.

The 28-year-old singer admitted she feels "embarrassed and ashamed" after the attack on the Capitol building on Wednesday (06.01.21) by protestors calling for the presidential election results to be overturned and called for the impeachment of Trump.

Demi also slammed fans asking her where her seventh studio album is in such a pivotal moment in American history, but teased "something special" is on the way following the "assault on democracy".

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country...

THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F****** MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.

I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.

#impeachtrumptonight (sic)"

Last year, Demi released the political track, 'Commander in Chief', which features everything she would love to say to Trump if she had the chance.

She said: "There's been so many times that I've wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions.

"And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

The 'Sober' singer insisted she never wanted to provoke division with her lyrics but hoped to encourage her fans to vote and be politically engaged.

She said: "We have to turn up and vote because it's so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote."