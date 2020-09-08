Singer Demi Lovato celebrated six months with her fiance Max Ehrich and marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.
Demi Lovato has celebrated six months with her fiance Max Ehrich.
The 28-year-old singer shared a loved-up message on her Instagram Story as she described Max - who she got engaged to in May after meeting in March - as ''the best father'' to their pet dogs.
She said: ''Happy six months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for.
''I love you beyond. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you, baby! (sic)''
Demi's sweet words come after she revealed she ''fell in love'' with Max after meeting six months ago and enjoying a ''whirlwind romance''.
She recently explained: ''I met my fiance in March and I fell in love with him. We've had this whirlwind romance and have been able to spend this time together.
''I knew that I wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term.
''Initially I was resistant, but because my fiance is so positive all the time, I just started picking up on the things he does.
''I started meditating and doing yoga. I started journaling, painting, taking pictures and being creative, and learning to appreciate nature, after realising I'd been taking it for granted all this time.''
Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted that their romance was a case of love at first sight.
She wrote on Twitter in July: ''When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ''little partner'' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent.
''To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner.
''@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all (sic)''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
If you're a Smurf you're meant to spend your days in Smurf village contributing to...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...