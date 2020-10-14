Demi Lovato's new political ballad, 'Commander in Chief', is aimed at President Donald Trump.

The 28-year-old pop superstar decided to pen the track instead of writing a letter to the world leader to call him out on the way he has dealt with racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the presidential election on November 3.

Demi belts: “We were taught when we were young, If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some. We won’t give up, stand our ground. We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down.

“Loud and proud, best believe. We’ll still take knee, while you’re Commander in Chief.”

Demi hopes that addressing Trump in a song will make him answer the questions she poses to him to everyone.

She said: "There's been so many times that I've wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these question.

"And then I thought, I don't really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's aim is to encourage people to vote no matter who they vote for.

She said: "We have to turn up and vote because it's so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote."

And Demi insisted whether you are politically outspoken or not, someone will always be "unhappy", but she’s vowed to always use her platform to speak out on injustice in the world.

She said: "You're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying ... for years she got trashed because she wasn't taking a stance and wasn't standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she's become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It's just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that's using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong."

Demi is set to give the world premiere performance of 'Commander in Chief' at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (14.10.20).