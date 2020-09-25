Demi Lovato thought Max Ehrich proposed for ''attention''.

The couple have reportedly called time on their relationship, just a couple of months after they started dating and it has now been revealed that Demi felt there were too ''many red flags'' to ignore when it came to the 'The Young and the Restless' star.

One source said: ''She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions ... There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to.''

Whilst another insider added: ''She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy ... She feels he proposed to get attention.''

A third source explained: ''Things started going downhill [when he said he was flying out to Atlanta for work]. They were arguing a lot and Demi didn't want him to go without her ... There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head.''

However, Demi is said to be ''distraught'' over the split.

A source told E! News: ''She really loved him and wanted it to work. Demi is really upset and distraught about it.''

It was previously claimed it was a ''tough decision'' for both Demi and Max to end their engagement.

An insider said recently: ''It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.''

The split news will no doubt come as a shock to fans, as just weeks ago, the singer admitted she was considering eloping.

She said of their then-upcoming wedding celebrations: ''On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration.''