Delta Goodrem says the key to her romance with Matthew Copley is ''respect''.

The 35-year-old diner has been dating Matthew since 2017, and although the pair like to remain private about their life together, she has recently been performing songs with her beau on Instagram.

And Delta has now explained that whilst they want to keep their romance out of the spotlight, they also enjoy getting ''creative in the household'', and wanted to share that with their fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Stellar magazine for Australia's The Daily Telegraph, she said: ''I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we're both performers.

''It's a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician and we really enjoy working together.

''Music is how we met, it's what we both do, so it's really about just being creative in the household.''

Delta confirmed her romance with Matthew in January 2018 after several months of dating, and admitted later that year she would be keeping her love life out of the public eye.

She said at the time: ''I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships.''

The 'Let It Rain' singer has had a number of high-profile romances in the past, including tennis star Mark Philippoussis, singer Brian McFadden, and Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Nick's older brother Joe Jonas previously said he likes to tease his sibling over his romance with Delta, after he got back in touch with the singer when he joined her as a judge on the Australian version of 'The Voice'.

Joe said: ''There's a few times it has been brought up and luckily it's like a brother-and-sister relationship (between) me and her and we can really mess with each other and have a good time.''