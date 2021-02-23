Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has hit out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame committee.
Dee Snider has branded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame committee members "arrogant elitist a*******".
The Twisted Sister frontman has hit out at the illustrious establishment and accused them of looking down on "metal" and "other bands".
Snider's snide remarks were in response to a Twitter follower asking why the likes of Iron Maiden would refuse to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
He fumed: “The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist a******* who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we’re not their definition of cool. The fan vote is their “throwing a bone” to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us! (sic)"
He also told another follower, who insisted they "cater to the masses", that: "If they were catering to the masses they would have the biggest selling bands. Corporate rock bands that sell tens of millions are ignored because they aren’t “cool”. The fact is the RnR Hall of Fame is struggling. Was it crowded when you were there? It wasn’t when I went. (sic)"
Iron Maiden are among the nominees this year, but, in 2018, frontman Bruce Dickinson insisted he would refuse the honour if the 'Run to the Hills' rockers were ever chosen.
He said: "I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't b***** be having my corpse in there."
The likes of Foo Fighters, New York Dolls, Kate Bush and Carole King are among the nominees this year.
