Debra Messing felt pressure to lose weight during her time on 'Will & Grace', because she was told she was too big to fit into the costumes, despite being a size 8.
Debra Messing felt pressure to lose weight during her time on 'Will & Grace'.
The 51-year-old actress starred in the long-running series as the titular Grace Adler, and has said she struggled with her weight after landing the role in 1998, because at a size 8, she was too big to fit into the costumes provided by the wardrobe department.
She said: ''When I started 'Will & Grace' I was a size 8, and what happened was, every time I would go in for a fitting, I couldn't fit into clothes. Eighty percent of it I couldn't fit into, and I would just leave hating my body and hating myself. I loved my costume designer, she would always say, 'Don't worry,' and she would talk to her assistant and say, 'OK, can you call over and get a larger size?' And that was sort of the thing that was always on repeat all the time.''
Debra began to think her ''life would be so much easier'' if she lost weight.
She added: ''So of course, I thought, 'My life would be so much easier, and it would be easier on everybody trying to do their job, if I just lost weight. So I started doing yoga every single day and I did one of those meal delivery services. I started to get smaller and then I was a 6, and they were like, 'You're losing weight, you look amazing!' ''
The actress was happy at a size 6, but after attending award shows and meeting other actresses, she recalled feeling ''fat'' and ''ugly'', which prompted her to lose even more weight until she was a size 2.
She told Jameela Jamil for her 'I Weigh' podcast: ''I was way too skinny. But, you know, going in for those fittings, I fit into everything. And all of a sudden, I literally could fit into anything that was high fashion. So all of a sudden, everything seemed to open up for me, because I was a 2.
''For awhile there, I was maintaining that, and then I got sick. My body just could not hold out. My adrenals crashed, I was exhausted and it just became clear to me that I couldn't be healthy and a size 2 at the same time.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Reggie is 12-years-old and living in a sprawling New York property with his wealthy parents,...
Watch the trailer for Nothing Like The Holidays.The holiday season is the one time of...
Open Season Trailer In Sony Pictures Animation's first feature film, the animated action adventure comedy...
Somewhere in Hollywood exists a bin of scripts, each bearing the label "Not Quite There."...
Ingenuity creeps into several scenes of the largely stereotypical chick-flick love comedy "The Wedding Date"...
While it is getting harder and harder to indulge an aging Woody Allen's enduring fantasy...
Jennifer Aniston must have been struck with serious deja vu while filming one pivotal scene...