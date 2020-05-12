Dax Shepard ''shattered'' the bones in his hand after off-roading in the mountains.

The actor's wife Kristen Bell has revealed her spouse was injured when the vehicle he was travelling in fell over and crushed his hand.

She said: ''He went on an essential off-roading trip right when the quarantine began and it was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him but they were in separate off-road vehicles and he got to an edge of a cliff. He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands outside the car at any time - that's the only chance of injury. He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped the [vehicle] over. It did crush all the bones in his hands. Shattered.''

And Kristen says Dax was worried about telling her about the accident because he didn't want to get in ''trouble''.

Speaking to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: ''He didn't call me. He drove home ... and the first thing he said when he walked in the door is, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me. I mean, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions but I'm an adult, and he's an adult. I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you could have made.'''

Meanwhile, Dax removed a pin from his arm as he partook in his ''own quarantine surgery''.

Kristen documented the video of Dax removing the piece of metal from his arm, captioning it: ''We're on day ''I can do my own surgery'' of quarantine.''

Whilst he commented: ''It's out, there's no blood splattering everywhere. I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm gonna add pin removal to my resume now.''