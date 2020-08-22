Dax Shepard is recovering at home after surgery for four broken ribs and a shattered shoulder.

The 45-year-old actor recently revealed he needed to undergo surgery after he went over the handlebars in a motorcycle accident and his wife Kristen Bell has given fans an update on his medical condition.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room). Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!

''EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs (sic).''

Opening up previously about the accident, which took place on a racetrack in California, Dax admitted it was entirely his own fault.

Speaking on his 'Armchair Expert' podcast, he recalled: ''I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard - hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards.

''I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere.

''I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard.''

He continued: ''I've been at the hospital for seven hours today.

''The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery.''

Following the podcast episode airing, he took to Instagram to thank all the listeners for their concern and get well messages.

Alongside a topless selfie, in which his bruises were on display, he wrote: ''Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high. Sorry for causing concern. (sic)''

Back in May, Kristen, 40, revealed her spouse was injured when a vehicle he was travelling in fell over and crushed his hand.

She said: ''He went on an essential off-roading trip right when the quarantine began and it was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him but they were in separate off-road vehicles and he got to an edge of a cliff. He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands outside the car at any time - that's the only chance of injury. He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped the [vehicle] over. It did crush all the bones in his hands. Shattered.''