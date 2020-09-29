Dax Shepard is ''really grateful'' for the support after he relapsed in his 16-year sobriety journey.

The 'CHiPs' actor has been battling an addiction to prescription medication for over a decade, and has confessed that following his recent motorcycle accident, he relapsed into taking Vicodin again after several years sober.

He shared on his Armchair Expert podcast: ''Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to 'Day 7'. My fears were the opposite of what the result was, yeah. But yeah, struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f***-up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there's so many beautiful, nice people.''

Dax confirmed he had suffered a relapse last week.

He said: ''I have a tremendous amount of fear about doing this. Maybe some people will feel a sense of betrayal because we preach honesty and I was being dishonest ... Eight years into sobriety, I had not done a single shady thing. In 2012, my father was dying. He got diagnosed with cancer in August and then he died December 31. I was going back [and forth] nonstop to do all the treatments with him and take him to chemo ... I also got into a motorcycle accident going to work on 'Parenthood' at the time. I immediately called my sponsor, and I said, 'I'm in a ton of pain and I gotta work all day. And we have friends that have Vicodin.'''

However, during one trip to visit his father, he left his pills at home because Kristin wasn't travelling with him, and ended up taking some of his father's Perocet instead.

He added: ''I go, 'I have a prescription for this and I was in a motorcycle accident. I'm going to take some too.' You know, we had so little in common and so much friction. But the number one thing we had in common was we were both f****** addicts and we had never used anything together. And we sat there stoned and looked at the lake. And in that moment, I felt elation and I was just happy ... I probably took twice [as much] of what my other prescription was.''