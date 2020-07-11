David Walliams secretly moved former Page 3 girl Keeley Hazell into his home for nine months.

The 48-year-old comedian and the 33-year-old model - who share a ''special chemistry'' - reportedly lived together at David's London home for almost a year after Keeley returned to England following a stint working in America.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''David and Keeley go way back and have kept in touch since she attempted to break into acting in the US.

''He has a big empty home and was grateful for the company so it suited both parties.

''During her glamour modelling days, David was known as a keen admirer but now sees her very much as a close pal.

''Keeley also used David's pad as a base while renovating her new home in London.

''She moved out just before lockdown.''

Meanwhile, David - who has six-year-old son Alfred with his ex-wife Lara Stone, 36 - has been single since splitting from make-up artist Lou Teasdale, 36, earlier this year and he has reportedly now set his sights on Ashley Roberts, 38.

An insider said: ''David was really knocked after his painful split from Lara [Stone], but is very much looking for love now. He had a connection with Lou and they started dating in January.

''On paper, they're a slightly incongruous couple, but they had a real giggle before David decided they weren't a great fit and called time on things.

''One of the women he has messaged [since his split] is Ashley. He thinks she's gorgeous. He's sent a couple of flirty messages and hopes to take her out once lockdown is over.''