David Tennant, Rob Brydon and Ariyon Bakare are among the new stars to lend their voices to 'The Amazing Maurice'.
David Tennant has joined the cast of 'The Amazing Maurice'.
The 50-year-old actor has been tapped to lend his voice to the adaptation of the late Sir Terry Pratchett's 2001 book 'The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents' which is part of the author's iconic Discworld series. It is a take on the popular folk tale of the Pied Piper.
Rob Brydon, Ariyon Bakare, Julie Atherton and Joe Sugg have also been cast in the upcoming movie, joining previously announced stars Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke.
The Sky Cinema project will also feature the voices of David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton and Hugh Bonneville.
The plot follows a streetwise ginger cat who has the perfect money-making scam. He discovers a child who plays a pipe and befriends a horde of talking rats. But when they reach the town of Bad Blintz, their con goes awry.
David has previously worked on a Pratchett project having starred as demon Crowley in the TV adaptation of his fantasy novel 'Good Omens'.
Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann will be directing the upcoming movie, which has the backing of Pratchett's estate and is slated for release in 2022.
Sky are producing the flick with the Germany company Ulysses Filmproduktion and British banner Cantilever Media.
Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, previously said: "'The Amazing Maurice' is a fantastic story from a legendary author, and I couldn't think of a better tale to bring to life as an animated film for all the family.
"I'm excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to bring this exclusive new movie to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Although its story easily could have spun right off the rails, this British comedy uses...
When Doug (David Tennant) and his family travel to the Scottish Highlands for his father's...
Three young children are about to learn what adulthood is really like when they take...
Pat Clifton has long nursed a passion for delivering mail as the much-loved postman of...
Pat Clifton is well-known in the village of Greendale for, not only his prompt and...
After 2009's inane comedy Nativity, no one was clamouring for a sequel, but at least...
Mr. Poppy, an immature classroom assistant at a St. Bernadette's Primary School, returns with ideas...
Aardman returns to hand-crafted clay-mation for this riotous seafaring romp. The film is almost too...
The Pirate Captain, although relentlessly optimistic, has never won the Pirate of the Year Award....
This remake of Todd Holland's 1985 schlock horror is more about the comedy than the...
High school nerd Charley Brewster is in his senior year of high school and dating...
The Pirate Captain has never won the Pirate of the Year award but this year...
Telling a story from a rarely examined period of British history, this pre-war drama is...