David Schwimmer says the 'Friends' special is scheduled for filming in August.
The actor - who plays Ross Geller in the hit US show - is set to take part in an one-off special of the show to mark its 20th anniversary and all the cast are hoping they will be able to do so next month after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about the television special, he said: ''Filming is supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August. But, honestly, we're gonna wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, we will wait to do it when it's safe.''
David previously admitted the 'Friends' reunion will be ''really tricky'' to pull off.
He said: ''I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it's safe. There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone's health by doing this.''
The one off programme will see him back together with former co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.
The comedy's co-creator Martha Kauffman had suggested filming could happen in August.
She explained: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''
