The 'Friends' reunion won't go ahead without a live studio audience.

All six cast members - David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow - are set to take part in the one-off special for HBO Max, and although it was recently claimed filming was due to take place this month, show co-creator Marta Kauffman has now cast those claims into doubt.

The special was originally set to film in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although they're now allowed to be back on set, live audiences are not permitted, and Marta doesn't think the special should be filmed without one.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works - we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is ... We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.''

The news comes after Marta previously expressed her hopes that the special would film in August.

She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''

When the cast do get into the studio to film the special - which will see them return to the original set to reminisce on their time on the show - it is believed they will have to take a coronavirus test and ''quarantine'' themselves to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source previously said: ''Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

''It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere.

''All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests.''