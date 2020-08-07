The 'Friends' reunion will film in the next two weeks.

All six cast members - David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow - are set to take part in the one-off special for HBO Max, which will finally go ahead this month after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leo Pearlman, from production company Fulwell 73, confirmed the filming news in a new interview with Deadline but all other details are being tightly under wraps.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston - co-executive producer of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' - will direct the reunion special.

When the cast do get into the studio to film the special - which will see them return to the original set to reminisce on their time on the show - it is believed they will have to take a coronavirus test and ''quarantine'' themselves to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source previously said: ''Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

''It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere.

''All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests.''

Martha Kauffman, who co-created 'Friends', previously revealed her hopes that filming could take place in August.

She said: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''