David Schwimmer has admitted the 'Friends' reunion will be ''really tricky'' to pull off.

The 53-year-old actor - who played Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom - has opened up about the planning HBO Max special bringing the original cast back together, and he revealed the coronavirus pandemic is causing some big issues.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it's safe.

''There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky.

''We are obviously not going to risk anyone's health by doing this.''

David admitted he has ''no idea'' when everyone will be able to get together to shoot the reunion special, despite the comedy's co-creator Martha Kauffman previously suggested filming could happen in August.

She explained: ''We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.''

The one off programme will see him back together with former co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

According to recent reports, the stars - who will reminisce on their time on the show in a roundtable style special - will have to undergo testing and quarantine measures before being allowed on set, to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source said: ''Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

''It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere. ''All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests.''