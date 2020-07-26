It's easier to make a movie about Batman than Superman, according to David S. Goyer.
David S. Goyer thinks it's easier to make a movie about Batman than Superman.
The 54-year-old screenwriter - who helped to pen 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - has claimed it's more difficult to develop a film script based around a ''metahuman from another planet''.
David - whose writing credits also include 2013's 'Man of Steel' - reflected: ''It's easier to work with a character like Batman realistically than it is with a metahuman from another planet.
''There's a higher threshold for suspension of disbelief with Superman than there is with Batman.
''The attempt with 'Man of Steel' was to apply the same kind of standards, to tell the story of 'Man of Steel' in a fairly realistic way and to try to think about what would happen to the world if a character like that emerged.
''The entire premise of the movie was that if a character like this emerged from another world who had these kinds of powers, it would be the biggest thing that ever happened in human history.''
David also suggested there isn't a right or wrong way to approach Superman and Batman movies.
He told Collider: ''Batman and Superman, these other hallowed characters, are constantly being reinvented. And the fact is there isn't really any real canon.
''Prior to Alan Moore writing 'The Killing Joke', Barbara Gordon wasn't a paraplegic, and then someone else comes along and adds something and that becomes part of the canon and it's adapted and changed again.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Right from the start, filmmaker Jason Zada begins filling scenes in this horror movie with...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...