A new Batman podcast is set to launch on Spotify.

The audio streaming service has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC for 'Batman Unburied' - which will be produced by filmmaker, writer and producer David S. Goyer.

Specific details have are being kept under wraps, but is suggested that the series will explore the darker side of the Caped Crusader, as well as some of the iconic Batman villains.

David said: ''I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story - returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity.

''We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery.''

The podcast is the latest Batman-related project Goyer has worked on as he served as a writer on 'The Dark Knight' film trilogy, as well as the movie 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

The series is expected to debut in 2021 and is the first project from Spotify's multi-year agreement to produce and distribute and original slate of narrative podcasts.

Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer for Spotify, commented: ''David Goyer is an exceptional talent and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages.''

The superhero is set to be portrayed on the big screen by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman' and the actor recently admitted that he enjoys the idea that he could ''mess up'' the movie.

The 34-year-old actor said: ''I think this interpretation is incredible.

''There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on. I weirdly enjoyed it during 'Twilight', the idea that you can mess it up.''