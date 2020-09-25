David Oyelowo's father has died following a battle with colon cancer, the actor revealed on social media.
David Oyelowo's father has died.
The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (25.09.20) to reveal that his father, known as Papa O, ''passed away peacefully'' earlier this week, following a battle with colon cancer.
In a lengthy caption, David explained: ''It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father.
''My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn't know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. (sic)''
David went on to explain his father had ''fought so hard to stick around'' for the sake of his children and grandchildren, but ultimately lost his fight.
The 'Gringo' star also revealed his father is now ''reunited'' with David's mother, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.
He added: ''He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. 'God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it'. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it's okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!
''He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he's now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, ''followed'' him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. (sic)''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Ashley Smith is heavily addicted to drugs so much so that she has lost custody...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...
In 1981, New York City saw its most violent year in the city's history. When...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
Cooper is a pilot and engineer with a huge ambition to save the world. With...