David Oyelowo's father has died.

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (25.09.20) to reveal that his father, known as Papa O, ''passed away peacefully'' earlier this week, following a battle with colon cancer.

In a lengthy caption, David explained: ''It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news of the passing of my BELOVED father.

''My brothers and I knew him as our protector, guardian, hero, encourager and our lovely Daddy. You probably knew him as @the_leaf_blower, because of his hilarious antics with that very noisy device! You wouldn't know it, but my Dad had been in a years long battle with colon cancer. My heart is at peace because his pain is now over and the real victory has been won because I know he is now with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. (sic)''

David went on to explain his father had ''fought so hard to stick around'' for the sake of his children and grandchildren, but ultimately lost his fight.

The 'Gringo' star also revealed his father is now ''reunited'' with David's mother, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

He added: ''He fought so hard to stick around for me, my brothers and his grandchildren. He would often say to me. 'God has so much in store for you, and I want to be here to see it'. My last conversation with my Dad, as he fought through the pain, went like this. ME: Daddy I love you and it's okay to let go. Are you ready to go and be with mummy now? MY DAD: Yes!

''He passed away peacefully this week and I truly believe he's now reunited with my mum in heaven, and although I will never truly get over losing him, my heart is full at the thought of him with my mother again. He loved her so much. Thank you to all who loved him, ''followed'' him and celebrated this most transcendent of human beings. He loved you all. Giving love was his special gift, his true talent, his greatest example. Rest well, Daddy. (sic)''