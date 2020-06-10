David Oyelowo has admitted he found it ''emasculating'' having to warn his sons they wouldn't be treated fairly by police.
David Oyelowo found it ''emasculating'' having to warn his sons they wouldn't be treated fairly by police.
The 'Selma' actor - who has two sons and two daughters with wife Jessica - admitted he has spent ''so much'' time crying since the death of George Floyd, who passed away after an arresting officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, because he realised even avoiding confrontation with cops may not be enough for black people to walk away unharmed.
David appeared on the first night of Oprah Winfrey's two-part special, 'Where Do We Go From Here?', and the host asked him about the emotional video he recently shared on line in which he discussed having ''the talk'' with his son about how people of colour should deal with the police.
He said: ''I posted [the video] because I had made the mistake of thinking that things would be different for my son.
''I say mistake because I had watched things progress in some ways, and then the knee on the neck is so symbolic of so much. It's something I didn't realise that I had internalised in a way that makes it difficult for me to function. I didn't realize how deep the wounds were.
''I have spent so much of the last two weeks crying.
''One of the moments where that began was when I went to speak to my son and I didn't have the words, because George Floyd wasn't resisting arrest.
''So it's not like saying to my son, 'Put your hands on the dash, don't be confrontational.' Those conversations are already emasculating to basically say, 'Forget about justice in an interaction with the police, come home alive.' ''
But Oprah insisted David wasn't alone in making the ''mistake'' as she admitted ''every black parent'' feels the need to have a similar conversation with their children.
She said: ''Yeah. And for everybody who's watching who is not black, that is the conversation, that is the talk that every black parent has had to have with their children, particularly their sons.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Ashley Smith is heavily addicted to drugs so much so that she has lost custody...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...
In 1981, New York City saw its most violent year in the city's history. When...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
Cooper is a pilot and engineer with a huge ambition to save the world. With...