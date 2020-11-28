David Oyelowo “never imagined” he’d be “incorporated” into the world of classic fairytales until he landed his role in 'Come Away' because he is black.
David Oyelowo “never imagined” he’d be “incorporated” into the world of classic fairytales.
The 44-year-old actor plays the father of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland opposite Angelina Jolie as his wife in ‘Come Away’ and he admitted he took on the role because he knew it meant producers would have to cast young Black actors as his children.
He said: “Those characters and those stories have hovered around me since my childhood and my wife was actually in Tim Burton's version of 'Alice in Wonderland'.
"But I never imagined myself being incorporated into those stories because of traditionally how they are presented culturally, historically and otherwise.
"[I took the role] to see in those stories people who looked like me.
“I knew that in taking the role, Alice and Peter would be cast as Black kids. I thought that would be a nice, fresh way to look at the story."
And David requested his character in George Clooney's next film 'The Midnight Sky' had a Nigerian name because it would have such a huge impact.
He told Empire magazine: "My character's name was Commander Harper originally, I think.
"I told George that I'd never seen an African astronaut in space and I wanted my character to have a Nigerian name.
"He told me to come up with one and it went in the movie.
"He may not recognise the significance of that, but for me as a Nigerian boy growing up, if I'd watched 'Alien' or any number of space films and I saw an astronaut with a Nigerian name in it, that would shift my perspective of the world and where I fit in it."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Based on a powerful true story from the late 1940s, this drama is packed with...
Once upon a time, a handsome, intelligent man fell in love with an equally clever...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Ashley Smith is heavily addicted to drugs so much so that she has lost custody...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...
With this confident drama, J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost) continues to evolve as...
In 1981, New York City saw its most violent year in the city's history. When...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
Cooper is a pilot and engineer with a huge ambition to save the world. With...