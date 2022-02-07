David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie 'The Fabelmans'.

The film will mark the first collaboration between the two acclaimed filmmakers who rose to prominence during the 1970s but Lynch's role remains a closely guarded secret.

David has directed movies such as 'The Elephant Man', the original 'Dune' film and 'Mulholland Drive' and is also behind the TV series 'Twin Peaks'. He has also fulfilled acting gigs as FBI agent Gordon Cole in 'Twin Peaks' and other credits include guest appearances in 'Family Guy' and 'The Cleveland Show'.

Spielberg is currently completing post-production work on 'The Fabelmans', which is slated for release in November.

Plot details remain under wraps but the movie is described as a semi-autobiographical project which draws from Spielberg's time growing up in Arizona.

Lynch joins a cast that already includes stars such as Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and the newcomer Gabriel LaBelle.

LaBelle plays the aspiring filmmaker Sonny – a character inspired by the 'Jaws' director – with Williams and Dano taking on parts inspired by Spielberg's parents. Rogen's role is also said to be influenced by Spielberg's uncle.

The deeply personal nature of the project means that Spielberg has co-written the script with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. It marks the director's first screenplay credit since the 2001 movie 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence'.

Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg has often discussed how his upbringing in Arizona served as inspiration for many of his films – from stories to characters. The project will mark the first time that viewers will be given an opportunity to gain perspective on the filmmaker behind blockbusters such as 'E.T the Extra-Terrestrial' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.