Screenwriter David Koepp is still working on 'The Bride of Frankenstein', which was originally scrapped by Universal in the wake of the failure of the Dark Universe.
The 57-year-old screenwriter revealed that he still has a plan for the horror flick, which had originally been set to be part of Universal's Dark Universe before the idea was pulled after 'The Mummy' flopped at the box office.
However, David insists that his movie will be on a smaller scale than the unmade project, which Bill Condon was set to direct and had Angelina Jolie in talks to star in the lead role.
Koepp told Collider: ''It's not the great big, $150 million extravaganza with giant movie stars.
''It's not as scaled down as 'Invisible Man' but a much more reasonable, doable thing, with, I think, a really cool idea and it's all present day.''
David - whose previous credits include 'Jurassic Park' and 'Mission: Impossible' - has been working on a story for the movie during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He explained: ''That was one thing I did during quarantine - I brought back 'Bride of Frankenstein' into a place where I kind of always wanted it to be.
''Universal was very gracious to let me try again. Because they had geared up and shut down famously in the Dark Universe fiasco. Well, not fiasco, but disappointment.
''So I have a version now and they have a version that we all really like. I think they're talking to directors now.''
David also revealed that he ''admired'' Universal for scrapping the Dark Universe after the first movie didn't go as planned.
He said: ''Not all ideas work out.
''To their credit, what I really admired about Universal is they threw their hands up and went, 'Hold on. This isn't working out. Let's stop and think for a year or two.'
''I thought that was really smart. And big corporations don't often do that. There aren't a lot of New Coke moments where they go, 'This is not as we hoped. We're going to stop and go off on this other direction.'''
