David Haye has launched a new range of face masks.

The former boxing world champion has launched 'The Black Mask Company', which is inspired by the face coverings worn in Vietnam and aims to appeal to the youth of Britain, with new face mask rules coming into effect on Friday (24.07.20).

David exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Back in January, a friend in Vietnam called me in a panic and warned me that COVID-19 would be a global plague. The country has previous experience with SARS and Bird Flu so I looked at them for guidance.''

The 39-year-old former fighter has created a design based on The VP195, a three-layer cloth mask used by the police in Vietnam to protect against the virus - and is hoping they will appeal to younger people who are fashion conscious about wearing the face coverings.

David explained: ''In the UK younger people appeared to be slow adopters of face masks, so I wanted something which appealed to them.''

He feels that the mask venture is ''all-consuming'' and admits it wasn't a field he expected to go into after retiring from boxing.

Haye said: ''This venture has become all-consuming and is very different to what I usually do. I used to knock people out, now I am focused on protecting them.''

The former heavyweight champion hopes that the adoption of his masks can get Britain moving again and help the sport he loves return in front of packed crowds.

He remarked: ''The boxing world has been left devastated by the pandemic. Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte were preparing for big fights this year but now they face being without fans. I hope these masks can help crowds return to boxing as soon as possible.''