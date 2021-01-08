David Hasselhoff admits that he has an "emotional hand" in the upcoming 'Knight Rider' movie.
David Hasselhoff has an "emotional hand" in the new 'Knight Rider' movie.
The 68-year-old actor starred as crime-fighter Michael Knight in the TV action series between 1982 and 1986 and revealed that he is invested in the upcoming movie, despite not knowing if he will have a role in the flick – which is being produced by 'Aquaman' director James Wan.
The Hoff said: "The details I can share are I have an emotional hand in it and I have a passion.
"The guy who's writing it is a major 'Knight Rider' fan. He sent me a picture of him in the 'Knight Rider' car. His name is T.J. Fixman."
Hasselhoff continued: "The concept, I don't really know. I threw my hat into the ring as 'nostalgia meets Knight Rider of today', which is not a new 'Knight Rider', but a continuation of it.
"They want to do a script that has my approval on it. Whether I'm in it or not, or whether I approve of it, the answer is: I don't know."
The 'Baywatch' star revealed that he been hoping to bring 'Knight Rider' – which follows the adventures of Michael Knight and his assistant KITT, an almost indestructible talking car – to the big screen for several years and hopes this adaptation remains truthful to the TV series.
David told Consequence of Sound: "I had the rights for about 10 years to 'Knight Rider', and I couldn't get a bite. And these guys have it now because of the timing, because of the resurgence of nostalgia, because the guy who's doing it gets it.
"It's not about a talking car. It's about the relationship between Michael and KITT. And it's also about the action and 'one man can make a difference'. And if they do that, I'll probably support it. If they don't do that, they've hassled The Hoff."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
'Keith Lemon: The Film' details the life of Leigh Francis' alter-ego and 'Celebrity Juice' panel...
After the guilty-pleasure success of 2010's Piranha 3D, the quickly slapped-together trailer for this sequel...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
It seems only fitting that Adam Sandler, who has made a career of being the...