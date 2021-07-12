David Harbour has revealed that he has had discussions with Marvel about the future of the Red Guardian having made his debut as the character in 'Black Widow'.
David Harbour has had discussions with Marvel about returning to the role of the Red Guardian.
The 46-year-old actor made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 'Black Widow' as super-soldier Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and has suggested that he has had talks about returning for the studio's future projects.
David told the website Collider: "There is some chatter around certain things. We were pretty focused on just this.
"They also have a lot of stuff in the pipe, that, it seems like in this particular phase, there's a lot of different... there's 'Eternals', there's different elements to this universe that I think they're branching out at this point. I knew I wasn't involved in that branch.
"The discussions didn't really give a sense of what was up next. It was more just really focused on this movie, and some speculation of possibilities."
David recently revealed that he would love to play the character once again some day, whether in another film or on TV.
Asked about returning to the role, the 'Stranger Things' star told Rotten Tomatoes: "I hope so! I'll tell you what ... I'm ready! You know, tweet your local Disney representative - at Kevin Feige or whatever - and let him know how you feel.
"Yeah, I love this character, I would love ... there's so many things you could do with him - there's so many worlds he can exist in and so we'll see ... we'll see if there's something there - I hope so!"
David's character is the Soviet version of 'Captain America' and he previously revealed that he would love to see the two characters face off in a film.
He said: "I do think the classic Cold War thing is a really fun and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they came up like nuclear warheads like in an arms race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Matt Scudder gave up his high-flying job with the NYPD after accidentally shooting dead a...