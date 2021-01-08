David Gordon Green has teased that 'Halloween Kills' is an "aggressive" film and gets "right to the action".
David Gordon Green has teased that 'Halloween Kills' is a very "aggressive" film.
The 45-year-old director is helming the latest movie in the iconic slasher series featuring psychopathic murderer Michael Myers, and has hinted that it will strike a different tone to his previous effort, 2018's 'Halloween', by getting "right to the action".
David said: "When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story.
"But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."
The new movie sees masked serial killer Myers (James Jude Courtney) return to terrorise Haddonfield once again as a mob led by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) looks to hit back against the town's tormentor. David has hinted that the flick will explore the "confusion" and "paranoia" amongst the resident of Haddonfield.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, he shared: "It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house ... But what we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can't just stick your head under the covers any more."
The movie is set to be released later this year and Jamie - who first played Laurie when she was a high school babysitter in John Carpenter's original 1978 film - has hailed the project as a "masterpiece".
The 62-year-old actress said: "The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, is what the movie is about. It's about a mob, which infects an entire community. But when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group. It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece."
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
For this low-key comedy-drama, writer-director David Gordon Green harks back to the quirky charms of...
Alvin is a pretty serious highway worker who's on a long summer job to repaint...
After Noah Jaybird is suspended from college, he ends up living back at home with...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
What astonishes is not that George Washington is a good film, it's that the movie...