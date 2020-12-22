'Halloween Kills' director David Gordon Green is reportedly set to helm a sequel to 'The Exorcist'.
David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a new sequel to 'The Exorcist'.
The 'Halloween Kills' filmmaker is reportedly poised to take on another classic horror flick with Blumhouse Productions.
Little is known about the project at this stage and it is unknown as to whether it will ignore the previous two 'Exorcist' sequels, two prequels and TV series, just as the 2018 'Halloween' film ignored the original slasher flick's numerous follow-ups.
William Friedkin directed the original film, which was one of the highest-grossing horror flicks in history as well as the first film in the genre to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.
The movie was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name and starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair as possessed child Regan MacNeil. The film was so terrifying to audiences that many cinema goers fainted or needed medical attention during screenings.
Friedkin recently revealed on social media that he would not be involved in any sequel.
The 85-year-old director wrote on Twitter: "There's a rumour on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumour, it's a flat-out lie.
"There's not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this."
David has wrapped production on 'Halloween Kills' and recently revealed that the movie will focus on Haddonfield and the reaction of the Illinois town to Michael Myers' killing spree.
He said: "If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield.
"Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It's about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil."
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
For this low-key comedy-drama, writer-director David Gordon Green harks back to the quirky charms of...
Alvin is a pretty serious highway worker who's on a long summer job to repaint...
After Noah Jaybird is suspended from college, he ends up living back at home with...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
What astonishes is not that George Washington is a good film, it's that the movie...