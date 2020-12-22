David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a new sequel to 'The Exorcist'.

The 'Halloween Kills' filmmaker is reportedly poised to take on another classic horror flick with Blumhouse Productions.

Little is known about the project at this stage and it is unknown as to whether it will ignore the previous two 'Exorcist' sequels, two prequels and TV series, just as the 2018 'Halloween' film ignored the original slasher flick's numerous follow-ups.

William Friedkin directed the original film, which was one of the highest-grossing horror flicks in history as well as the first film in the genre to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The movie was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name and starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair as possessed child Regan MacNeil. The film was so terrifying to audiences that many cinema goers fainted or needed medical attention during screenings.

Friedkin recently revealed on social media that he would not be involved in any sequel.

The 85-year-old director wrote on Twitter: "There's a rumour on IMDB that I'm involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This isn't a rumour, it's a flat-out lie.

"There's not enough money or motivation in the world to get me to do this."

David has wrapped production on 'Halloween Kills' and recently revealed that the movie will focus on Haddonfield and the reaction of the Illinois town to Michael Myers' killing spree.

He said: "If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield.

"Mob Rules was our working title for the film. It's about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil."