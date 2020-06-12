David Gilmour's first new solo music in five years will be released on his wife Polly Samson's upcoming audiobook for 'A Theatre for Dreamers'.

The Pink Floyd legend - whose 58-year-old spouse has co-written and collaborated on the 'Comfortably Numb' rockers' music and her husband's solo works in the past - will premiere the track 'Yes I Have Ghosts' on the spoken version of the acclaimed author's bestselling tome on June 25, a week before it's released.

Gilmour was inspired by one of the characters in the story - which follows a group of poets, painters and musicians, whose tangled lives are ruled by the writers Charmian Clift and George Johnston and the troubled king and queen of bohemia - and he's also contributed further original music for the audiobook, whilst their daughter, Romany, 18, recorded the harp and additional vocals.

He said: ''Polly's vivid and poetic writing, coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of A Theatre for Dreamers a fantastic and fulfilling experience.

''The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before.

''The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.

''We were also lucky to have our daughter Romany in lockdown with us to contribute harp and additional vocals.

''I am really pleased and proud of how Polly's words and my music have entwined in this audio version of 'A Theatre for Dreamers'.''

Polly added: ''We didn't set out to work together on the audiobook, but lockdown meant I had to narrate and I'm grateful to David Gilmour for stepping in to the producer's chair. We wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative.

''Collaborating with David - as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums - we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don't think has been done before.

''I hope the audiobook, which was recorded in our home studio, is received with the same levels of warmth and positivity as the printed version and that listeners enjoy the fruits of our creative collaboration.''

'Yes I Have Ghosts' follows the 76-year-old musician's 2015 solo album, 'Rattle That Lock'.