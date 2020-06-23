David Gest's collection of music and film memorabilia is set to be auctioned off.

The late star's collection - which includes items signed by his friend Michael Jackson and ex-wife Liza Minnelli - is poised to go under the hammer at Cato Crane Auctioneers in Liverpool on July 8 and 9.

Gest owned a flat in the city before he died from a stroke in 2016, aged 62, and he kept his impressive showbiz-themed collection in three storage units.

According to auctioneer John Crane, who knew Gest, the collection proves he loved pop culture and memorabilia.

John - who first met the late star ''about six or seven years ago'' - said: ''He came across as a bit eccentric but really was a genius. He loved Liverpool and felt very comfortable and at home here.''

The auction will also include the sale of an unpublished biography of Michael Jackson by Gest, as well as a signed photo of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the moon.

What's more, the collection features a selection of Christmas cards from the Royal Family.

John shared: ''Every item means something to David - whenever he met someone, he would get them to sign something. He genuinely loved pop memorabilia.''

The auctioneer revealed he expects the unpublished biography to attract the most interest from bidding parties.

The opening lines of the unpublished book read: ''The thought of writing a book about Michael Jackson never really crossed my mind until recently. For one, I hate to write, and secondly, so much has been written about Michael Jackson.

''Most of what has been written is untruths and lies, and it was a number of our mutual friends who suggested I write a book to help set the record straight.''