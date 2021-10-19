David Gandy gets trolled over his looks on Instagram.

The 41-year-old model has revealed he has to deal with cruel comments from people on social media when he shares snaps with his followers.

As quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, he said: "On Instagram, there's this thing about age now — age is used as a weapon. I get, 'You're so old now, look at all your wrinkles.' "

However, David tries not to take offence to the comments, and he's able to laugh off the online digs.

He added: "It doesn't bother me, as I've always been an old man in a young man's body anyway."

Meanwhile, David - who welcomed daughter Matilda into the world with his partner Stephanie Mendoros in November 2018 - admitted his life "revolves around" his baby girl.

He previously said: "Mornings revolve around Matilda. She's a good sleeper, but she wakes up between five and six, so I'll go into her room to be with her for an hour or so. My partner, Steph, calls it a teddy bears' picnic because I end up with bears all around me. Then Steph will take over and give her breakfast, while I'll go back to bed for a nap."

David isn't used to having a routine as he spent so much time on the road whilst modelling, but now strives to stay at home as often as possible in order to be with his daughter.

He added: "It's strange having a routine as I didn't really have one for 17 years [while I was modelling]. You always had a bag packed ready to go, but I don't think it's fair to travel so much now I'm a dad."