David Byrne has dashed hopes of a Talking Heads reunion.

The 'Burning Down The House' hitmakers split up in 1991, but reunited to perform at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2002.

However, fans hoping to see the New York group back on stage will be disappointed, as frontman David, 68, admitted he's not interested in becoming a heritage act.

Speaking on MSNBC’s 'The Beat', he said: “There’s a period where music really is essential to you kind of defining who you are and what your place is in the world, and you can never let go of that moment.

“But then again, you could never recreate and replace that moment either.

“There’s plenty of reunion tours and things like that and it’s become an exercise in nostalgia. You can never recreate that moment when people hear things like that for the first time.

“It has to do with the moment that they heard this music in their life, where they were in their life, when this happened – more than it was us.”

David's comments come after drummer Chris Frantz admitted it "would be nice" for them to reunite, though he hadn't seen his bandmate in person in 17 years.

He said in July: “We communicate via email from time to time. The last time I saw him face-to-face was at [the restaurant] ‘inoteca on the Lower East Side in 2003. It’s been a very long time.”

He added: “It would be nice if it could happen because unlike many of our contemporaries, we’re all still alive.

“The last time I spoke with David it was regarding a reunion.

“First he said, ‘Let me think about it and I’ll get back to you.’ I said, ‘Fine.’ That was on a Friday night.

“The following Monday I got an email saying, 'I’ve told you before and I’ll say it again for the last time. I will never reunite with the Talking Heads. Please don’t bring this up again.’ This was 2003. I remember it was snowing, so it was winter time.”