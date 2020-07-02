The truth is out there... and what better way to get your nerd on than by getting in the alien mood with our World UFO Day playlist? Artists have been singing about space and other worlds for decades, and these are just seven of our favourite interstellar tunes.

Credit: Pixabay

E.T. - Katy Perry ft. Kanye West

It's hard to think about alien-related songs and not remember this number one hit from 2011 which featured on Katy Perry's third album Teenage Dream. In this song she likens her lover to an extraterrestrial, which is suitable weirdness for Katy Perry.

Starman - David Bowie

Since Bowie built his whole persona around an alien alter ego known as Ziggy Stardust, picking just one alien themed song was a tricky one. But 'Starman' was the lead single for his 1972 concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars which was deservedly preserved in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

Science Fiction/Double Feature - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The opening theme for this cult sci-fi/horror musical makes reference to various intergalactic sci-fi flicks such as The Day the Earth Stood Still, Flash Gordon, It Came From Outer Space, Forbidden Planet and The Day Of The Triffids. Meanwhile the movie itself follows a transvestite mad scientist who comes from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania.

Aliens Exist - Blink-182

Taken from the pop punk band's most iconic album Enema of the State, this fun tune is about a kid who gets abducted by aliens from his own home. Sure, it's not quite as memorable as 'All the Small Things' and 'What's My Age Again?', but it definitely deserves more attention, especially on World UFO Day.

Starlight - Muse

One of the top singles from the band's 2006 magnum opus Black Holes and Revelations, 'Starlight' doesn't distinctly reference space apart from the line referencing the album title, but it's one of the better songs from an album scattered with references to dystopian worlds, conspiracy and alien invasion, it deserves a spot on our playlist.

Men In Black - Will Smith

The 1997 movie of the same name is one of the most recognisable alien movies of all time, and with a catchy-as-hell Grammy-winning theme song to boot. It's impossible to even read the words "Men In Black" without singing "We are the Men In Black, galaxy defenders". Thank the universe for Will Smith.

Another Girl Another Planet - The Only Ones

It would probably be a little unfair to call the 70s band a one-hit wonder given how lauded their self-titled debut album was, but 'Another Girl, Another Planet' is by far the most memorable song in their short career.