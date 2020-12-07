A commemorative coin created in honour of late music legend David Bowie has been launched into space.

The Royal Mint's music legends collection has seen some new additions added to celebrate the 'Life on Mars' hitmaker.

A silver coin, which is up for grabs in a competition on their official Facebook page, orbited the Earth's atmosphere for 45 minutes.

The coin features the iconic lightning bolt painted on Bowie's face for the artwork for his seminal album, ‘Aladdin Slane’, and is in honour of the beloved track ‘Space Oddity’.

A limited run of 60 gold Bowie coins are also available for £11,815 each.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the third coin in the Royal Mint's music legends series, honouring the intergalactic legacy and career of David Bowie.

"In recognition of Bowie's first hit single 'Space Oddity', we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion.

“David Bowie's music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world."

Bowie's coins follow a £1,000 gold coin in honour of Sir Elton John and Queen were the first band ever to be immortalised on UK currency in January.

Elton admitted it was a "truly humbling milestone".

The 73-year-old icon's coins were designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson and he used a musical note design to create Elton's iconic round glasses, topped with a straw boater hat and bow-tie on a Union flag background.

The 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker said: "It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way.

"The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey."

The commemorative coins came in Gold proof, Silver proof and Brilliant Uncirculated editions.

The one-kilo gold proof coin had a face value of £1,000 - but cost a staggering £68,865 to buy.

In addition to the collection, Elton also worked with the Royal Mint to create a one-off collector's piece to raise funds for the Elton John Charitable Trust.