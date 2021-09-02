Exclusive artworks of David Bowie, Sir Mick Jagger, Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, and more have been released as an NFT collection on Terra Virtua.

The digital virtual reality platform teamed up with emerging artist L.A. Migiotto on the 10 pieces, which have been created from never-before-seen images of famous faces past and present.

Pictures of Iggy Pop, Amy Winehouse, Mariah Carey, Sir Elton John, and Jay-Z are also included in the collection.

A press release states that the images were created to explore "the relationship society as an audience has with these figures".

The image of the late music legend Bowie "draws on images from NASA expeditions in an ode to Starman, Major Tom and Ziggy Stardust".

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

The full collection will be made available on the Terra Virtua marketplace today (02.09.21) at 5PM BST

Gary Bracey, CEO at Terra Virtua commented: "This is an incredibly exciting partnership for us. Our collaboration with Lyons Gallery provides another exciting platform for us to showcase the breadth and quality of Terra Virtua's digital collectibles. It's fascinating to see how this collection of images, of icons from past and present, have been brought to life by L.A. Migiotto and we look forward to building on this partnership in future."

Terra Virtua recently made history by landing the exclusive rights to the movie 'Godzilla Vs. Kong', in what marked the first-ever NFT drops to coincide with the release of a major film.

Head to terravirtua.io/marketplace for more information.