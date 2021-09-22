Victoria and David Beckham have a "shared suitcase" of clothes on holidays.

The 47-year-old designer admitted her husband was at the heart of her moodboard for her spring/summer 2022 collection because she's always admitted the way he "makes an effort" with his wardrobe and she always wants to steal his style.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: "David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase."

Of her new collection, she added: “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person.”

But David wasn't the only man whose fashion sense inspired Victoria's new collection as she referenced an "eclectic mix" of stylish guys.

In the notes for her London Fashion Week show, she wrote: "A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA. There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season... Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas' – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr Beckham himself.”

Meanwhile, 46-year-old David recently admitted his kids - Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old Harper - told him he was "a bit old" to wear trainers.

He said: “I put on a pair of trainers the other day, and they were like, ‘Really dad? Do you not think you’re a bit old for those?’ I was like, ‘No!’."

But the retired footballer was able to change his children's minds by showing them some photos of his more outlandish styles.

He added: “Then I showed them 20 different pictures of me wearing other stuff and they were like, ‘OK, maybe you can’.”

The former sportsman was subjected to ridicule when he famously wore a black sarong in 1998 and he revealed the garment was one of three which he still owns.

He said: “I thought, ‘I can pull that off’. So I got one in red, blue and black.”