David Beckham has urged his Instagram followers to ''look after each other and stay positive'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old retired soccer star has called on his fans to remain upbeat despite the global health crisis, as he celebrated ''world Mother's Day'' on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday (10.05.20).

Alongside a series of throwback family photos, David - who has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, with his wife Victoria - wrote: ''Happy world Mother's Day to all the mums around the world today... In challenging times we need to look after each other and stay positive [heart emoji] @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #SevenHarper [heart emoji] @unicef [heart emoji] #WorldMothersDay (sic)''

Last month, David revealed that the one ''silver lining'' of the UK's lockdown has been that it's allowed him to spend more time with his family.

The retired soccer star has been at home in the Cotswolds amid the pandemic and, speaking during the 'Global Citizen One World: Together at Home' event, David admitted he was relishing the opportunity spend time with his family.

He explained: ''It's great to join you for this amazing event. If there's any silver lining to come from this situation it's to spend time together as a family and for that we are grateful.

''We know there are people out there risking their lives to keep us all safe, we want to join with all of you to say a massive thank you to them.''

'Global Citizen One World: Together at Home' was curated by Lady Gaga in support of healthcare workers on the frontline during the crisis.

During the event, Victoria also voiced her admiration and support for healthcare workers around the world.

She said: ''Our thanks goes to all the healthcare workers all around the world who are working so so hard leaving their families to go to work to protect us and their children.''