David Beckham is set to launch his own range of organic honey.

The 45-year-old retired football star has taken up beekeeping whilst in lockdown, and has become so enthralled with the process of caring for the winged insects, that he wants to take his new hobby one step further by selling the honey his bees produce.

According to The Sun newspaper, David is looking at potential brand names including D Bee, Seven Honey, and Goldenbees, and his representatives have already begun meeting with prospective stockists and manufacturers.

An insider told the publication: ''Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown. But now David has become a bit obsessed. He has all the gear, and even built a hive. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life.

''But David is also very smart. He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after nowadays.

''This isn't about money, though - it truly is a passion project.''

David's passion for honey comes as he recently released his aftershave Bold Instinct, which is currently the top-selling aftershave in the UK.

The business mogul also has a sunglasses range, a partnership with Haig whisky, and this year oversaw the launch of his MLS football club, Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported David is also in talks for his own documentary series about his life, which will focus on his retirement and his work with Inter Miami, as well as ''personal'' moments from his marriage to Victoria Beckham, with whom he has four children.

A source recently said: It's something David is excited about and has wanted to do for a while. The film will feature new content and archive footage.

''It's going to be about David's life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too.

''Interest in his life and family is huge.

''Everyone has high hopes for this.''