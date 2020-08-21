David Beckham is releasing a new fragrance.

The 45-year-old former soccer star has just launched the campaign for Bold Instinct, his first fragrance since 2005's Instinct, and in the new video he encourages men to follow their intuition.

In the voiceover for the campaign video, David says: ''When I'm making the decision, I base it on intuition. And mostly it's been about football and what's best for my family.

''Not everyone really backed my choices. I just tried to make the decisions that were right for me. Doing right by yourself was everything I was brought up to be. For me there is no right or wrong. There is only right by you.''

The fragrance, which will be released on September 9, has been developed in collaboration with perfumer Jean-Christophe Herault and features notes of pineapple and laurel leaves along with nutmeg, cinnamon and patchouli.

Albino model Leo Jonah, also appears in the video, explaining how he carved out a successful career for himself.

He says: ''When I made the decision to explore modelling, no-one looked like me in popular culture, I want to be that role model for the next generation.''

Dancer Lewis Cope adds: ''I'm from a huge working class family. Most of my brothers do boxing, it was just never really for me. I wanted to dance.''

And blind comedian Jamie MacDonald says: ''In stand up, you're not treated like a blind guy that's been given a bit of a chance. When you get a room full of people laughing, that's when you see that it was the right choice for me.

''I'm a stand-up comedian, who used to be a banker. In comedy I use blindness as part of my skill-set as opposed to a disability.''